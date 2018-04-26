Bibby Finance Bibby Finance
Thu April 26 2018

News » Plant » Coussens welcomes 60-tonne Liebherr » published 26 Apr 2018

Coussens welcomes 60-tonne Liebherr

Bexhill-based Coussens Crane Hire has taken delivery of a new 60-tonne class Liebherr mobile crane.

Coussens' new LTM 1060-3.1 Above: Coussens' new LTM 1060-3.1

The three-axle LTM 1060-3.1 has a five-section main boom that gives a maximum lifting height of 48 metres, which can be further increased with the installation of a fly jib.

In the UK, the LTM 1060-3.1 can travel with all 12.8 tonnes of counterweight and a double fly jib and remain within STGO regulations.

Coussens Crane Hire has several Liebherr cranes in its fleet, including a 180-tonne LTM 1160-5.2 delivered in 2016.

Director Paul Coussens said: “We have a range of manufacturers’ models in the 60 tonne class but the LTM 1060-3.1 is the most popular thanks to its superior strength and versatility.”

 

 

This article was published on 26 Apr 2018 (last updated on 26 Apr 2018).

