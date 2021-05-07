Coventry office block converted to flats

Cllr Jim O’Boyle (left) and EDG boss Neil Edgington in front of the Ironmonger Row building

EDG Property is putting in 36 flats at Ironmonger Row in Coventry, with sister company EDG Build as main contractor.

EDG was also behind the the Co-Operative and Hawkins developments in the city, the former of which turned an old department store into flats.

The development on Ironmonger Row, called the Sirius project, will see two storeys added while the existing brick fins on the building will be clad in a bronze coloured metal.

There will be 28 one-bedroom apartments in the existing office space and eight two-bedroom duplex apartments on the top two floors.

A feature designed to lure the work-from-home brigade is separate office space for residents, enabling them to leave the flat but work from home, all at the same time.

Completed is expected in summer 2022.

Neil Edgington, managing director and majority owner of the of EDG group of companies, said: “Sirius is a really exciting development that very much reflects new ways of living and working. The building sits on a key site in the heart of the city centre amongst all of the amenity, and will be totally transformed and very much be given the prominence it deserves for such a prime location.

“The apartments will allow people to live right in the heart of the city which, as everyone is aware, is being transformed ahead of UK City of Culture and is seeing more people opt to make it their home.

Two floors are being added

“The pandemic is set to have a lasting impact on the way we live and work, and not only will residents at Sirius be able to work effectively and efficiently from their homes, they can also escape their own four walls and choose to work in resident’s private office space without having to leave the building.”

Coventry city councillor Jim O’Boyle, cabinet member for jobs and regeneration, said: “We have attracted record levels of investment for regeneration in and around the city centre and we are delighted that EDG Property is once again investing in Coventry. It is vital that the private sector plays its part in the continued evolution of the city. It is great to see an existing building being brought back to life and we are very keen to see more and more people living in the heart of our city and taking advantage of all it has to offer.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk