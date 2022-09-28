Cowi brings in retired SSE executive

Jim Smith

Having retired from SSE in April, Jim Smith now becomes renewable energy ambassador for Cowi. The role is expected to involve him taking part in industry events, meeting customers and advising Cowi.

Andy Sloan, UK managing director of the Danish engineer, said: “We are delighted to have Jim on board, he brings with him a wealth of experience across a range of technologies, with significant focus on hydro and on and offshore wind. Jim has been instrumental in growing SSE’s renewables business into one of the UK and Ireland’s largest and successful renewable generators. With Cowi's strategy of expanding activity in this area Jim will be a fantastic addition to the team in helping us to realise those ambitions.”

Since retiring Jim Smith has also taken on non-executive roles with Noriker Power Ltd, a battery storage developer/operator and Seabank Power, a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) independent power producer (IPP). He is also chair of Opportunity Cromarty Firth, a consortium bidding to become one of the UK’s new freeports.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk