Cowi expands to cater for growing wind market

The new office in Taipei adds to Cowi’s Asian presence; the company already has offices in Hong Kong, Seoul and Singapore. The new office is intended to accommodate ongoing and recently won offshore wind projects.

In addition, existing offices in Boston and Hamburg are being staffed up to meet growing demand, in line with the company’s aim of doubling its wind business in the next three years.

Cowi said that it sees a great growth opportunity in the transition to renewables and that a large part of the investments in the coming years will be concentrated in the USA, Asia and the North Sea.

“The appetite for wind energy and more specifically offshore wind farms has been increasing exponentially especially in East and South East Asia,” said Jan Rønberg, Cowi's senior market director for offshore wind. “Taiwan alone is investing massively in offshore wind farm projects and so far, our expertise has been welcomed to five of them. From our new hub in Taipei, we expect to grow Cowi’s wind business in the region, starting with Japan and Korea where great initiatives have already started.”