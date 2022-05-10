Cowi team to build biofuel factories

Swedish Biofuels produces fuel from sustainable biomass

The team aims to supply the Swedish market with 400,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) a year.

Swedish Biofuels bases its technology on the 'alcohol-to-jet' (ATJ) method, which paves the way for complete elimination of fossil aviation fuel. The ATJ technology invented by Swedish Biofuels uses sustainable biomass to produce green fuels that can replace fossil aviation fuel on a one-to-one basis.

The first production facility will be built close to Arlanda Airport, and the first SAF delivery is scheduled for 2025.

"Immense efforts are made to develop production facilities for green aviation fuel via Power-to-X, and we will need more technology tracks to realise a complete transition of the aviation industry,” said Karin Genemo, senior vice president of Cowi's Swedish Industry unit. “This project is one-of-a-kind, and what's great about Swedish Biofuels' technology is that the product has already been approved for use in existing airplane engines.”

As part of the partnership, Cowi and Arkitema will contribute planning, architectural design and client consultancy as well as design during the construction phase.

"Our technology allows for a world-first commercial production of sustainable aviation fuel that does not require any admixture,” said Angelica Hull, CEO of Swedish Biofuels. “We're confident this will disrupt the aviation industry since the technology will mean the end to fossil fuels. Using sustainable aviation fuel is not just a step towards a greener world; it also cuts our dependency on foreign oil, thereby making us more self-reliant.”

Production uses sustainable green ethanol as a feedstock, and also allows for using green residual gases and hydrogen in the process. The facility will also produce sustainable diesel and petrol.

The production will result in excess heat, which will be routed to Stockholm Exergi's adjoining combined heat and power plant.

In addition to the Brista factory, the plan is to build two more production facilities in Sweden, amounting to an annual combined production capacity of 400,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel. That corresponds to around 40% of Arlanda's annual aviation fuel consumption.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk