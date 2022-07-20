  1. Instagram
Wed July 20 2022

Cowi wins HS2 Euston station utility works design

52 minutes Dabish consulting engineer Cowi has won the detailed design package contract for utility works around the proposed HS2 station at Euston for Anglo-Spanish contractor Mace Dragados Joint Venture.

The design package includes realigning utilities to create space for a  new London Underground ticket hall.

Cowi has to design diversions for power cables, water pipes and sewers, gas pipes and multiple telecom cables and provide design of the service connections into the new HS2 Euston Station.

Design scope is due to complete in summer 2023, with utility construction works due to be carried out until the late 2020s.

Cowi UK managing director Andy Sloan said: “HS2 is one of the UK’s most ambitious transport schemes ever to be undertaken, with Euston station known for being the most complex utility project in the UK, and so we are very proud to be part of it and welcome the opportunity to show how extensive Cowi's skills and expertise are.”

