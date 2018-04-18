Cowi wins Swedish tower contract

Cowi has been appointed to design the services for what will be the tallest tower in the Nordic region.

Services company Bravida has brought in Cowi to plan the electrical and heating, venilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems for the 245m-tall Karlatornet in Gothenburg. The new skyscraper will contain some 590 flats and a 350-room hotel. In the most intensive phase of construction, the tower will grow by about one floor a week.

The 73-floor tower is due to start on site at the end of this year or early next year, marking the first step in the development of the new Karlastaden district. In 2014, Cowi was part of the team that won the architecture competition for the district and it has continued to provide various technical services at different stages.

In partnership with contractor Serneke, Bravida and Cowi are responsible for project design, estimation and planning of all installations in the tower. Cowi will be handling the electrical and HVAC systems. “This project is in line with our ambition to increase the number of large and complex projects which offer great opportunities to enhance our attractiveness and positioning in the marketplace going forward,” said Håkan Adelwald, senior vice-president, buildings.

Karlatornet was designed by the US architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and is scheduled for completion in 2021.