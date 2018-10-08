CP Hire buys 95 Mecalac dumpers

Mecalac site dumpers

All 95 dumpers are set to join the CP Hire fleet in 2018, considerably expanding the size of the firm’s fleet.

They will be deployed across CP Hire’s seven depots in Northern Ireland as well as its three mainland depots in Bristol, Cardiff and Swansea.

The dumpers are made in Coventry by what used to be Terex GB until it was taken over by French manufacturer Mecalac last year.

CP Hire (GB) managing director John Rawnsley said: “The quality and depth of the Mecalac range is very attractive. The versatility of each site dumper allows us to offer the perfect option to meet our customer’s exact needs. The support we receive from Sleator Plant is above and beyond. They work closely with us and always listen to our needs before delivering an effective solution. This working relationship has resulted in us taking in excess of 300 Mecalac units in the past four years alone.”

Jonathan Campbell, dealer principal at Sleator Plant, added: “Mecalac’s equipment, combined with our bespoke packages, prove a big draw in Northern Ireland. We’re proud to be able to work with CP Hire on its ongoing equipment needs.”