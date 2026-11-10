CPA and CIOB launch coalition

Steve Mulholland announcing the coalition's launch

The CGC is led by co-chairs Steve Mulholland, CPA chief executive, and Dr Victoria Hills, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB).

Nine founding members represent building companies, construction plant-hire, construction management, scaffolding and access, skills and training, contracting, the self-employed and construction charities. The coalition was officially launched at the CPA Gala Dinner in Liverpool on 5 November 2026.

Representing nearly 45,000 members across the £141bn construction sector, the CGC is calling for government action to restore confidence, support investment and protect jobs.

The coalition warns that recent increases in employer National Insurance Contributions, changes to Business Property Relief (BPR), the introduction of the Employment Rights Act, planning delays and spiralling fuel costs and tax liabilities are damaging investment, job creation, and driving down construction activity.

Mulholland said, "UK construction is in full-blown crisis. Work on Britain's biggest infrastructure projects is taking too long to get out of the ground and funded, house building is going backwards and small firms and the supply chain are being squeezed from every side.

“You cannot build 1.5 million homes or rebuild the country's infrastructure while making it harder and more expensive for the people doing the building to train and employ. Make no mistake, government policy is driving the sector into the ground.

"Our members continue to tell us the same thing: the Employment Rights Act, hikes to NICs, growing tax liabilities and endless red tape are suffocating them. At the same time, the patchwork of net zero and decarbonisation policies across the country means companies cannot invest in equipment that can be used nationwide with confidence. The result is stagnant activity, job losses, and an industry under strain.

“We stand ready to work with the rovernment to reverse our sector’s decline and develop policies that can kickstart construction activity.”

Dr Victoria Hills, co-chair of the Construction Growth Coalition, said, "The Construction Growth Coalition brings the whole industry together, from sole traders and SMEs, to major employers and industry charities, to give government a single, informed voice from the backbone of British construction.

“Decisions that affect construction should be made with the industry, not for it. We want to work constructively with government to give the sector the skills, standards and certainty it needs to deliver."