TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Mon March 11 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Crane hire start-up looks to Liebherr

Crane hire start-up looks to Liebherr

7 hours Chelmsford-based Eastern Crane Hire has taken delivery of its second new Liebherr mobile crane in two years.

Eastern Crane Hire director Christopher Ashworth flanked by Liebherr’s Tony Gribble (left) and Steve Elliott (right) with the new LTM 1040-2.1
Eastern Crane Hire director Christopher Ashworth flanked by Liebherr’s Tony Gribble (left) and Steve Elliott (right) with the new LTM 1040-2.1

Christopher Ashworth bought his first crane from Liebherr in May 2017 soon after setting up Eastern Crane Hire.

Both models are 40-tonne class, two-axle Liebherr LTM 1040-2.1 all-terrains with the VarioBase system that allows safe deployment of asymmetric outriggers.

Christopher Ashworth said: “The support and service from Liebherr since our first purchase in May 2017 continues to impress. The VarioBase system has proved to be a huge benefit to us, assisting greatly when we are faced with a restricted site. Feedback from both customers and operators has been positive and we look forward to continuing to expand our fleet with Liebherr cranes.”

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »