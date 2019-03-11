Crane hire start-up looks to Liebherr

Eastern Crane Hire director Christopher Ashworth flanked by Liebherr’s Tony Gribble (left) and Steve Elliott (right) with the new LTM 1040-2.1

Christopher Ashworth bought his first crane from Liebherr in May 2017 soon after setting up Eastern Crane Hire.

Both models are 40-tonne class, two-axle Liebherr LTM 1040-2.1 all-terrains with the VarioBase system that allows safe deployment of asymmetric outriggers.

Christopher Ashworth said: “The support and service from Liebherr since our first purchase in May 2017 continues to impress. The VarioBase system has proved to be a huge benefit to us, assisting greatly when we are faced with a restricted site. Feedback from both customers and operators has been positive and we look forward to continuing to expand our fleet with Liebherr cranes.”