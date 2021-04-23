Crane hire firm adds electric spiders

Some of AMC's new cranes

AMC has bought six Japanese-made Maeda MC285CB-3 cranes and five Hoeflon C6e cranes. All have crawler tracks and spider-style outriggers for stability.

While Maeda cranes are well established in the UK market, Hoeflon is a relatively new Dutch manufacturer of mini cranes, represented in the UK by Foster Crane & Equipment, in Kidderminster. AMC now has the first Hoeflon cranes in the UK.

AMC owner/director Mark Davenport said: "Our mission is to continue innovating as a future-thinking company, so we can provide our customers with more choice, quality and reliability in bespoke lifting solutions. Our new electric cranes will help us achieve this tenfold and I am proud to see the company leading the competition in this arena. Electric cranes are the future of our industry and AMC is right there at the front."

AMC was known as A Mini Crane Hire until it was bought by Mark Davenport, taking over from Peter Piekarus and Anthony Travis. [See previous report here.]

