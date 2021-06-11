  1. Instagram
Fri June 11 2021

Crane industry moved by Emilia's ambition

10 hours It looks like a four-year old girl who wants to be a crane operator when she grows up is about to be inundated with merchandise from leading crane manufacturers and lifting companies.

Emilia's letter has touched the crane industry

A letter from young Emilia Hudson has been shared on LinkedIn by Kate Kelleher, a crawler crane operator on the Tideway project, and received quite a response from the industry at large.

It reads: “Dear crane company I want to be a crane driver. My name is Emilia and I am 4. I think I would be good at lifting and moving things.”

Within 24 hours, manufacturers Manitowoc, Terex and Hiab and lifting companies Ainscough, Mammoet and Sarens were among those responding to the post – not with job offers just yet, but promising to send Emilia crane-related merchandise and/or offering site visits and opportunities to sit in their cranes.

Katie Kelleher followed up her LinkedIn post with a Tweet: “The whole crane community is coming together to give Emilia some crane love. Very warming response I didn’t expect.”

Katie Kelleher at work

