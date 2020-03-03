Crane maker puts in new UK boss

Alec Bell

Alec Bell will be in charge of both the Tadano UK business, based in Tankersley, Yorkshire and the Demag business that Tadano bought from Terex last year.

His job is to exploit the opportunities in the UK and Irelands created by combining the two companies together.

“Bringing together the Tadano Faun and Tadano Demag businesses under one single business leader is in line with our strategy to become One Tadano family and supports our goals of revitalizing, integrating, synergizing and expanding the Tadano business for our customers,” said Tadano sales vice president Klaus Kröppel.

Alec Bell has held regional management positions in China, Asia and the Middle East for Volvo Bus & Trucks. He has also held several general manager positions in Ireland, Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

“Customers are now benefitting and will continue to benefit from the expanded and diverse crane equipment offering made possible by bringing together the Tadano and Demag brands,” Mr Bell said. “It is now up to us to leverage the possibilities that exist by working together as One Tadano in service to our customers lifting needs.”

