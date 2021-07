Create plans to build on the southeast edge of Winsford

The former Clive Farm site that Create has purchased is within Cheshire West‘s adopted Winsford Station Quarter development plan.

Create Homes managing director Andrew Booth said: “Following initial positive discussions with Cheshire West and Chester Council, we will now work with them and the local community to produce more detailed proposals for the delivery of the land in order to support a high quality and sustainable new community.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk