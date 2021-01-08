Crest Nicholson adds to top team

Kieran Daya (left) and Jane Cookson

Kieran Daya, managing director of Crest Nicholson Partnerships & Strategic Land (CNPSL), and Jane Cookson, human resources director, were promoted to Crest Nicholson’s executive leadership team on 1st January 2021.

Kieran Daya, a solicitor, joined Crest Nicholson from Vistry Partnerships in January 2020. He was with Vistry for less than a year, having previously been with Barratt for three years.

Jane Cookson joined Crest Nicholson as an HR manager in 2002.

Chief executive Peter Truscott said: “I am delighted to welcome both Jane and Kieran to the executive leadership team in two brand new positions. Their appointments to the ELT underline Crest Nicholson’s commitment to its people and its partners, and their valuable experiences will provide the ELT with a greater level of insight across our organisation which is fundamental to the future success of the businesses.”

