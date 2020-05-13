Crest Nicholson starts reopening next week

Like most house-builders, Crest Nicholson shut down all of its sites and operations in early April. Many other housing developers have already begun remobilising over the past two weeks put Crest Nicholson is only now ready to resume.

In a statement today it said: “We have developed a detailed set of working practices and protocols so that our construction sites can operate safely and in line with the latest guidance from government, public health authorities and the Construction Leadership Council. From 18th May 2020 we will start to remobilise activity on our sites in a phased and controlled manner.

"This will give us time to make the necessary adjustments to site safety and to properly train our employees, suppliers and subcontractors on the new requirements and ways of working. We will actively monitor compliance with these new working practices and ensure we evolve them in line with any developing guidance in the future.”

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk