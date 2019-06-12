CRH buys US precasting firm

Granite Precasting & Concrete makes a variety of concrete products

Granite Precasting & Concrete is based in Bellingham, Washington. The company manufactures concrete products including manholes, catch basins and stormwater products along with products to serve the energy and communications segment.

“We welcome and look forward to working with Granite’s employees and customers,” said Rick Jones, Oldcastle Infrastructure’s area general manager for Pacific Northwest. “With more than 30 years high-quality manufacturing experience and best in class customer service, Granite enhances our ability to service all Western Washington’s infrastructure product needs. To maintain the exceptional customer service that Granite is known for, we look forward to having Granite’s employees join our team and continue the company’s success now as a part of Oldcastle Infrastructure.”

Key Granite employees will assume combined roles with Oldcastle Infrastructure. These include Matt Vaughn, currently president at Granite Precast, who joins as director of operations PNW reporting to Rick Jones.