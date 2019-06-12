BibbyBibby
Thu June 13 2019

  3. CRH buys US precasting firm

1 day CRH’s Oldcastle Infrastructure has bought a manufacturer of concrete products for the water and utility sectors.

Granite Precasting & Concrete makes a variety of concrete products
Granite Precasting & Concrete is based in Bellingham, Washington. The company manufactures concrete products including manholes, catch basins and stormwater products along with products to serve the energy and communications segment.

 “We welcome and look forward to working with Granite’s employees and customers,” said Rick Jones, Oldcastle Infrastructure’s area general manager for Pacific Northwest. “With more than 30 years high-quality manufacturing experience and best in class customer service, Granite enhances our ability to service all Western Washington’s infrastructure product needs. To maintain the exceptional customer service that Granite is known for, we look forward to having Granite’s employees join our team and continue the company’s success now as a part of Oldcastle Infrastructure.”

Key Granite employees will assume combined roles with Oldcastle Infrastructure. These include  Matt Vaughn, currently president at Granite Precast, who joins as director of operations PNW reporting to Rick Jones.  

