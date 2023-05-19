CRH Ventures seeks to finance tech start-ups

The first programme under the initiative is the Accelerator for Water Solutions which will focus on start-ups with new ideas to tackle global water challenges such as stormwater, wastewater and potable water management.

CRH owns businesses that are active in the water and utilities sectors and the new accelerator programme aims to nurture start-ups developing the sort of technology that could enhance the CRH offering across North America and Europe.

The first programme will run for up to six months and will offer companies the opportunity to collaborate with specialists from across CRH’s businesses in the water sector.

Eduardo Gomez, head of CRH Ventures, said: “CRH is a market leader in water management solutions and through the CRH Ventures Accelerator for Water Solutions, we will take a step further by partnering with entrepreneurs in the construction technology and climate tech space to create and advance the next generation of solutions needed to address some of the most pressing water problems society faces.”

​To participate in the programme, companies must apply through the CRH Ventures website (crhventures.com). Evaluations will take place in June 2023, and the pilot phase will run from July to October 2023.

The companies with the most successful pilots will be reviewed to determine scalability across CRH and potential investment by CRH Ventures. ​

The Accelerator for Water Solutions is the first of a number of accelerators that CRH Ventures is planning.​

