Cricklewood construction spoil terminal opens

First train is loaded up

The rail terminal is expected to contribute to a reduction in muckaway lorries on the roads. Sending spoil from big London projects like HS2 and the redevelopment of Euston Station on 1,500-tonne capacity freight trains will remove the need for more than 80 HGVs a time, FCC said.

Operated in partnership between DB Cargo UK and FCC Environment, the construction waste terminal has capacity to receive up to 250,000 tonnes a year, with the potential to increase this to 500,000 tonnes.

From Cricklewood, spoil is taken by freight train to FCC Environment’s site at Calvert in Buckinghamshire and re-used to restore a former quarry there. Cricklewood will also stock aggregates on site, allowing clients to ‘backload’ when delivering spoil at the facility, further helping to reduce the number of lorry journeys in the capital.

The Cricklewood facility is FCC Environment’s third in London, with two established terminals at Bow and Barking, which serve the East London and City construction markets. Between them, these handle between 500,000 and 600,000 tonnes a year.

FCC Environment general manager Roland Williams said: “We have been looking to establish a facility in this location for some time and our partnership with DB Cargo UK has allowed us to do this.”

Andrew Sumner, DB Cargo UK’s head of industrial sales, added: “Our new facility at Cricklewood is of strategic importance to London’s construction sector and will remove thousands of HGVs off London’s already congested road network every year. A range of customers will be operating out of the site which has been built with a number of measures to minimise the impact of our operations on the local community.”

