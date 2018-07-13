Crossrail's Morgan moves to HS2 chair

Sir Terry Morgan

He moves jobs to take over from Sir David Higgins on 1st August 2018.

Sir Terry Morgan has been Crossrail chairman since 2009. He was formerly Tube Lines chief executive. Before that he worked for BAe Systems and Rover Group. He began his career as a craft apprentice at Lucas Girling.

Secretary of state for transport Chris Grayling said: “His wealth of experience and expertise, demonstrated in numerous leading roles including overseeing the ambitious Crossrail project, as well as his respected reputation and enthusiasm, will be invaluable in the project’s continued success.”

Sir Terry Morgan said: “HS2 will be a driving force behind greater prosperity and productivity across the country, unlocking opportunities for growth and regeneration and building a transport network fit for the future. I look forward to meeting the team and beginning the vital work of taking this magnificent project from strength to strength.”

HS2 chief executive Mark Thurston said: “In our short history we have contracted over 2,300 small, medium and large firms across the country and that process is only going to keep picking up pace in the next few years. As we continue to evolve as an organisation to meet that challenge, the guidance and direction that Terry will bring to his role will be vital.”

He added: “We will shortly also announce the appointment of a chief operating officer and chief finance officer – further signs of HS2 getting ready for the challenge ahead.”