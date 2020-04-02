Crown Estate Scotland sets out £70m investment plan

The plan is designed to provide a blueprint for Crown Estate Scotland, which is operating under new legislation that focuses on sustainable development. It includes an investment of £70m over three years, commercial-scale offshore wind leasing, a new communities fund and support for new ways of producing food on land and at sea.

Objectives include:

supporting the expansion of Scotland’s ‘blue’ economy, focussing on marine and coastal development;

investing in buildings and helping create great places;

promoting new sustainable ways of using natural resources to produce energy, food and other products;

involving people in how land, the coastline and seabed are managed; and

using the organisation’s skills and knowledge to deliver fonancial success and help business and communities to thrive.

Crown Estate Scotland chair Amanda Bryan said: “Over the coming years we want to invest in property, natural resources and people to generate lasting value. From growing shellfish to new ways of farming, regenerating coastal communities to building Scotland’s blue economy, our focus will be sustainable growth that benefits all.

