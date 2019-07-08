Crudden gets go-ahead for village expansion

It will build 81 new homes as part of the first phase of the expansion masterplan at Longniddry. The development, which is being delivered in conjunction with Socially Conscious Capital, Wemyss and March Estates and Taylor Architecture & Urbanism, is designed to integrate existing settlement.

Architects Halliday Fraser Munro and Ben Pentreath have designed a variety of traditional house styles that will make use of renewable technologies, including photovoltaic panels integrated into roof finishes to reduce the visual impact.

The project also includes the creation of a wildlife corridor along the existing Braid’s Burn. Fraser Lynes, land and development director for Cruden Homes, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to take forward the great work carried out by Socially Conscious Capital and Taylor Architecture & Urbanism. We believe fully in the design principles which are embedded within the existing masterplan and are pleased to further strengthen our presence within East Lothian.”

Hazel Davies, sales and marketing director of Cruden Homes said: “Longniddry South is a very special development in one of the most attractive locations in East Lothian and is a welcome addition to our existing portfolio of new homes in the region. When complete, these unique and beautiful new homes will encapsulate classic village life perfectly. I’m certain this exciting development will become an integral part of the Longniddry community, helping to make the village even more sustainable for and attractive to future generations.”

Work is expected to begin in autumn with the first homes ready in 2020.

