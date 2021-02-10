Cruden Building announces new appointments

Terri Chisholm joins Cruden Building as chief buyer

Terri Chisholm joins as chief buyer and Colin Bain takes up the role of maintenance contracts manager.

Chisholm brings over 20 years of experience buying for construction companies, including Merchant Homes, Morris & Spottiswood and Keyline Builders Merchants. She will shadow the current chief buyer, Terrie Harvey, who has been with the business for 33 years and is leaving the business in the spring. The company said that having an overlap period of three months, together with their combined contacts and relationships, will help the company to navigate through the post-Brexit materials supply market and procurement challenges that the construction industry is currently facing.

Colin Bain is the new maintenance contracts manager at Cruden Building

Bain has over 20 years of experience within the construction industry. He previously worked with Lovell Partnerships, Robertson Partnerships and most recently, at Engie Regeneration, working on new build housing, property regeneration and refurbishment contracts.

Cruden Building managing director said: “We are delighted to have Terri and Colin join the Cruden Building team. Their experience and talent make them strong additions to our team as we drive forward our dynamic expansion plans and work to help address the chronic shortage of affordable housing within Scotland.”

