Cruden combines East and West businesses

The consolidation involves 180 employees of Cruden Building (East) transferring to Cruden Building (West) to create a single building business, consisting of almost 500 employees. The combined business will be renamed as Cruden Building (Scotland).

The move follows the rebranding of Hart Builders last April to Cruden Building (East).

Cruden said that, with a combined turnover of about £170m, the business will have the scale and operational capacity to further invest in its people and to meet the challenges of the changing construction landscape. This is especially relevant as the business progresses its sustainability and modern methods of construction agendas, it said.

The business will continue to operate from its two bases, in Edinburgh and Glasgow, and there will be no interruption to existing and pipeline construction projects.

Allan Callaghan, managing director of the combined Cruden Building business, said: “One of our key focus areas is building sustainable, energy-efficient homes as Scotland aims to achieve net zero carbon building emissions by 2045. Bringing together the collective skills of our dedicated building workforce under one consistent construction offering will allow us to accelerate our efforts in delivering Scotland’s much needed net zero homes for the future.”

Cruden Group chief executive Kevin Reid said: “This is an important milestone in Cruden’s evolution and has been our strategic intent for a number of years. Creating a core construction business within the group, with common management and culture will deliver a huge number of benefits including greater consistency of approach, and facilitation of best practice and knowledge sharing as we strive to continually develop innovative ways of working.”

