Cruden starts on Kirkintilloch housing scheme

Demolition of the existing building will start in April and is due to be completed by this summer.

The new development is designed by Coltart Earley Architecture and forms part of the Kirkintilloch Town Centre Masterplan. It will include social rented and shared equity apartments as well as amenity housing for older people. There will be 38 homes with a mixture of two-, three- and four-storey buildings containing one and two-bedroomed flats. It is due to be completed by Spring 2023.

Councillor Andrew Polson, joint leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “I am delighted to see work getting under way at this site. This development will increase the stock of council housing in the area at a time when the demand for affordable homes continues to grow.

"This site forms part of the council’s affordable housing investment programme which is helping to meet the needs of local people who are finding it increasingly difficult to get on the housing ladder."

Gordon Lee, operations director of Cruden Building, said: “We are pleased to start work on this exciting development for East Dunbartonshire Council providing much needed quality, eco-friendly apartments and amenity housing for older people.

“As with all our developments, we will work closely with the council to bring a number of social and economic benefits to the wider East Dunbartonshire community. This includes providing jobs, work placements and training opportunities for people within the local area.”

