Cruden wins Glasgow housing contract

The contract for registered social landlord Thenue Housing involves the construction of 77 houses and flats at Abercromby Street, in the Calton area of Glasgow. Work is expected to start on site next month and completion is due in 2021.

Cruden Building managing director Allan Callaghan said: “Over the past decade, we have completed several award-winning developments for Thenue Housing and we are delighted to continue our strong working relationship as we begin work on this exciting new development. Together with making a positive impact to the lives of Thenue’s tenants, we will support the residents of Calton and the surrounding communities by providing a range of community benefits including valuable jobs and training opportunities.”

Thenue Housing chief executive Charles Turner, said: “We look forward to working with Cruden Building as we have done before on delivering affordable housing together with a range of community benefits.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk