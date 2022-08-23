CTS acquires site investigation specialist

Sealing the deal

In Situ Site Investigation was founded in St Leonards-on-sea, East Sussex, in 2008 by managing director Darren Ward. Today it has 37 staff.

This is the seventh acquisition by the private equity backed CTS Group in the last 18 months. Only last week we reported on its purchase of Concept Engineering.

“With this latest acquisition, we are creating a premier construction testing, consulting, inspection and compliance company and I’m delighted to welcome the In Situ Site Investigation team to the CTS Group,” said CTS chief executive Phil Coles. “In Situ Site Investigation is an extraordinary company with a fantastic service offering and team, an incredible reputation and we are thrilled that they are joining the CTS Group. Continuing to grow our capabilities and expand our portfolio whilst at the same time growing and further strengthening our client relationships across our business is critical to our ongoing success and is at the very heart of our strategy. This acquisition complements the previous deals announced over the past two years and reinforces our commitment to growth through attracting complimentary businesses and market leading talent.”

In Situ Site Investigation managing director Darren Ward said: “Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for In Situ Site Investigation, one where we will be able to accelerate our vision of providing quality site investigation services whilst maintaining our good, friendly customer service and continuing to deliver on our clients’ requirements. I’m delighted to be continuing to support the future growth of the combined business and integration process. Our existing clients will be able to benefit from CTS’s extensive experience and knowledge within the testing, inspection and compliance industry”.

