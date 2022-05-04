CTS adds calibration services

Tipton-based GT Certification is CTS’ seventh acquisition since Palatine Private Equity took a majority stake in November 2018 and follows a refinancing in late 2021.

GT Certification was set up by managing director Gary Thompson in 2001 offering construction materials and torque and force calibration services. It now has 39 staff and operates across the UK.

The CTS group portfolio has grown over the past 18 months through acquisitions including Card Geotechnics (CGL) in November 2020, Nicholls Colton in February 2021, Silkstone Environmental in August 2021 and Mason Evans in January 2022. The acquisition of GT Certification expands CTS' existing construction materials testing and calibration testing capability.

CTS was called CET Infrastructure until January 2021. Construction Testing Solutions was the name of a company that CET had bought in 2016, when it was backed by Dunedin Private Equity.

CTS chief executive Phil Coles said: “Continuing to grow our capabilities and expand our portfolio while at the same time growing and further strengthening our client relationships across our business is critical to our ongoing success and is at the very heart of our strategy. The acquisition of GT Certification continues to support our overall strategy and ambition to become the industry leading provider for all associated services to the construction sector through a robust programme of acquisitions and organic growth.”

He added: “This acquisition complements the previous deals announced over the past two years and reinforces our commitment to growth through attracting complimentary businesses and market leading talent.”

GT Certification managing director Gary Thompson, who set up the business in 2001, said “This is an exciting step for GT, and I’m delighted to be continuing to support the future growth of the combined business and integration process. Since starting in 2001 GT has been providing market leading torque and force calibration testing and certification and materials testing services to the sector and now existing clients will also benefit from CTS’s extensive experience and knowledge within the testing, inspection and compliance industry.”

