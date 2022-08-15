CTS adds Concept Engineering

Concept Engineering is the sixth acquisition by CTS in the last 18 months and strengthens its position in geotechnical and structural consulting, alongside its core materials testing, surveying and monitoring services.

Established in 1997 by Milan Dedic and Anastasia Savidu, Concept Engineering employs 105 staff in offices in London and Coventry.

CTS chief executive Phil Coles said: “Offering superb coring and drilling capabilities, as well as a wide range of high-quality site investigation services will be a strong addition to our growing portfolio… This latest acquisition complements the previous deals announced over the last two years as we continue to grow and develop a strong team with the skills and knowledge to deliver a quality and trusted service to our customers.”

Concept Engineering chief executive Milan Dedic added: “We look forward to the opportunity to expand the business as part of the group and having met the senior leadership team at CTS we believe we have found a company with a similar ethos to our own and see exciting times ahead. Together we will be able to offer our clients a market leading range of construction related testing, inspection and compliance services.”

With headquarters in Leicester and a nationwide network of laboratories and offices, offering a wide range of construction testing, inspection and compliance services, CTS supports all sectors of the construction market including infrastructure, commercial, rail, road, residential, airports, tunnelling, mining, and utilities as well as brownfield regeneration.

CTS was founded in Leicester in 2006 as CET Group. It was originally backed by private equity investor Dunedin. In 2016 CET bought Doncaster-based Construction Testing Solutions (CTS) and Chesterfield-based Omega Calibration Laboratories. CET Infrastructure then changed its name to Construction Testing Solutions (CTS) in January 2021.

Since being acquired in 2018 by Palatine Private Equity CTS has acquired Card Geotechnics (CGL), Nicholls Colton, Silkstone, Mason Evans and GT Certification. Today it has more than 850 employees.

