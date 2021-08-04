CTS adds Silkstone Environmental

Silkstone Environmental Limited (SEL) is a Sheffield-based planning and environmental consultancy with 12 staff. Founded in 2000, SEL has worked as a specialist advisor to the construction industry for mines and quarries, waste management, new builds and civil engineering.

Construction Testing Solutions (CTS), backed by Palatine Private Equity, acquired Card Geotechnics Limited (CGL) in November 2020, and Nicholls Colton Group in February 2021. Until January 2021, CTS was called CET Infrastructure. Construction Testing Solutions was the name of a company that CET bought in 2016.

CTS chief executive Phil Coles said: “This latest acquisition supports our overall growth strategy and focus on delivering market leading construction testing solutions to our clients. It further strengthens our position in the UK construction testing and environmental monitoring markets and provides numerous synergies and opportunities that benefit both CTS, SEL and our clients.”

Silkstone former owner Mark Barrett will continue as managing director.

