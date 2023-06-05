Cumbernauld industrial estate to expand

More space for Westfield Industrial Estate

Carnethy Developments is planning to put up eight warehouses for storage and distribution at the Westfield Industrial Estate in Cumbernauld, close to the M80 motorway.

The units will vary in size from 940 sqm to 1,620 sqm, totalling approximately 11,065 sqm with associated hardstanding areas.

Block Nine Architects says that it maximised the efficiency of the sloping site in Grayshill Road with a series of stepped levels serviced by graded access roads.

To the south of the site, several trees, a steep embankment and a drainage swale screen the development from Westfield Road. Working with an arboriculturist and drainage consultant, Block Nine ensured these features were maintained, retaining a visual and acoustic buffer to the main road below, and ensuring no adverse impact on the ecology of the landscape to the south of the site.

Through consultation with Scottish Power, Block Nine and its M&E consultants have designed a new substation on site to ensure current and future provision for the units with the required power for Use Classes 5 (general industry) and 6 (storage and distribution).

The design scheme also aims to exceed relevant sustainability requirements by achieving BREEAM certification, with the full provision for EV charging for each warehouse unit.

The full planning proposal was submitted in October 2022 and granted approval in April 2023. Phases 1 and 2 secured detailed planning permission while Phase 3 has secured planning permission in principle, with a detailed planning application for Phase 3 to be submitted in the coming months.

The design team is now pressing ahead with the preparation of the building warrant application for Phase 1 and 2, with a view to the enabling works starting on site in the autumn, once a contractor is finalised.

