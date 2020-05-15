Cumbrian dealer joins Yanmar network

Taylor & Braithwaite's premises near Appleby

Taylor & Braithwaite will be responsible for distributing Yanmar excavators, carriers and wheeled loaders across Cumbria, Northumberland and Durham (including Tyneside and Teesside).

David Cockayne, UK & Ireland sales manager at Yanmar CEE, said: “As a leading equipment sales specialist, renowned for delivering exceptional service and impartial product advice, appointing T&B to our UK dealer network will help to significantly expand our presence across Cumbria and the northeast of England.

“Over the coming months, we’re looking forward to working in close collaboration with the team to bring Japanese design and European innovation to construction professionals across the region.”

Ian Burton, director of sales at Taylor & Braithwaite, added: “With a wide range of loaders, carriers and both tracked and wheeled excavators, Yanmar’s product portfolio will prove an excellent fit for our loyal customer base. There is real demand for quality products, innovative technology and stylish design in Cumbria and the northeast, so we hope to play a key role in gaining stronger market penetration over the coming months.”

