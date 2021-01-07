Cumbrian hire firm adds to fleet

Based in Cumbria, the family-run business has bought five new U-series Kubota mini-excavators, ranging from 1.5 to 5 tonnes, from local dealer PV Dobson & Sons.

Luscombe Plant Hire now has 25 Kubota excavators in its fleet of more than 100 plant items.

Managing director Simon Luscombe said: “Despite the challenging times we are all facing currently, the construction industry in Cumbria and the Lake District continues to go from strength to strength. The local construction firms we deal with who are operating in this current climate have expressed the need for excavators that are reliable and can get the job done, leading us to our Kubota purchasing decision.

“The Kubota U-series excavators are not only versatile machines that are suitable for a wide range of projects and applications, but they also offer excellent durability and digging performance, which meets the requirements of our customer base perfectly.”

