Cummins invests £14 in Darlington test facility

The two-storey facility is designed to be fuel-agnostic

Ground preparation work for the new facility on Cummins' Darlington campus has already begun and the first phase is expected to open for operations by May 2023.

The 738 sq m footprint, the two-storey facility is designed to be fuel-agnostic and should enable Cummins to develop and test a variety of power technologies, including its latest universal engine platforms with variants able to operate on green hydrogen, renewable natural gas or ecological diesel. Installation and testing capability will also extend to hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric powertrains.

Advanced dynamometers will be able to test not only powertrains, but also chassis-installed powertrains and vehicles, extending in size from a compact SUV to heavy-trucks over 44-tons. Off-road equipment, including construction machinery, will also be able to be dyno-tested in the facility, Cummins said.

“The new facility will further enhance the ability of Cummins European Technical Operations to introduce low-to-zero carbon power solutions and meet the forthcoming Euro VII very low emission regulations, likely to take effect around 2025,” said Jonathan Atkinson, director of Cummins on-highway business in Europe.

