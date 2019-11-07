  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu November 07 2019

Cummins moves to Kier with O'Rourke's blessing

8 hours Kier Group has appointed Liam Cummins as group managing director of its construction division.

Liam Cummings
Liam Cummings

He joins Kier Construction from Laing O’Rourke and takes over from Peter Young who is leaving.

Liam Cummins, a quantity surveyor, has spent the past 16 years with Laing O’Rourke, most recently leading its UK building division.

He started his career at Serco before being appointed managing director of John Mowlem’s Asset Services business.

Kier chief executive Andrew Davies said: “He brings with him extensive experience across the UK construction landscape and I look forward to him working with our senior management teams to drive growth and nurture the long-term client relationships and excellent customer service that our construction business offers.”

Liam Cummins said: “‘I am delighted to be joining one of the industry’s leading construction services companies.  The Kier business has great talent with a strong national reach and local capability.  I look forward to playing an active leadership role in the business’s next phase of growth.”

Laing O’Rourke CEO Ray O’Rourke commended Liam for his long service with the group. “Liam has been an exemplary senior executive for the business, working across Europe, the Middle East and Australia in pivotal roles, in both the main construction business and our specialist trading group,” he said. “We wish him every success in his new role, and he leaves with our gratitude and respect for his 16 years’ service.”

He added that Laing O’Rourke would take the opportunity to promote internally “via emerging talent and experienced leaders”.

