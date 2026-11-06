Dalcour MacLaren, CSS join up telecoms delivery

Nick Summers, digital infrastructure director, Dalcour Maclaren

The two companies will offer quality assurance, lifecycle maintenance and asset management. They aim to save clients time, by allowing them to draw on the complementary expertise of both organisations working as a team, rather than picking and coordinating multiple suppliers.

Nick Summers, digital infrastructure director at Dalcour Maclaren, said: “Infrastructure projects rely on different specialists working together, but when those services are delivered by separate companies, coordinating the work can add time and complexity. By working as a team with CSS, we can give clients access to the expertise they need across more of the project lifecycle, helping to join up activities, address issues sooner and keep projects moving.”

Dalcour Maclaren provides land, planning, environmental, stakeholder engagement and geospatial services to support major infrastructure projects. CSS provides independent audits, surveys and maintenance services, including site supervision, quality assurance, health and safety compliance, inspections, asset capture and technical reviews to leading mobile network operators and infrastructure providers.

The collaboration will initially focus on telecoms, helping clients coordinate the varied requirements of their estates, from site identification and development through to construction completion and the ongoing management and maintenance of infrastructure assets. There is also potential to extend the partnership across utilities, transport, energy and other infrastructure sectors.