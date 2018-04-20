Daly promoted to Taylor Wimpey board

House-builder Taylor Wimpey has promoted Jennie Daly to the board as group operations director.

Taylor Wimpey also has a new finance director, with Chris Carney taking over from Ryan Mangold.

Jennie Daly joined Taylor Wimpey in 2014 from Redrow as UK planning director before becoming UK land director in 2015.

As group operations director, she is now in charge of land, planning, design and technical, production and supply chain functions, in addition to managing the Taylor Wimpey Logistics business.

Ryan Mangold has stepped down as group finance director after eight years in post but stays with the company until the end of the year to help oversee the half-year accounts. He will then be on garden leave until 19th April 2019.

The new finance director is Chris Carney, who steps up from being divisional chairman of the London and South East Division, a role he has held since 2015. He joined Taylor Wimpey in 2006 as group financial controller and became finance director of Taylor Wimpey UK in 2008 before taking on the role of managing director of the company's South Thames business unit.

Ingrid Osborne, managing director of the Central and East London businesses, replaces him as London and South East divisional chairman.