Danaher & Walsh adds to leadership

Sean McCallion

Sean McCallion joins Danaher & Walsh with more than 30 years of construction industry experience, having previously worked for VolkerStevin, North Midland Construction, Miller Civil Engineering, Alfred McAlpine and Hochtief.

His experience includes working on such projects such as Crossrail and the London 2012 Olympics preparations.

“Although I have worked in the industry for more than 30 years, I still get a thrill out of building something,” he said. “No two days are the same. This is why I love civil engineering. I am thrilled to have joined the Danaher & Walsh team and together with our partners I am very much looking forward to delivering our three-year vision.”

