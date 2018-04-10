JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes
Tue April 10 2018

News » UK » Danaher & Walsh sets up sewer lining division » published 10 Apr 2018

Danaher & Walsh sets up sewer lining division

Leicestershire-based civil engineering contractor Danaher & Walsh has launched a new division specialising in the no-dig repair and rehabilitation of sewers and pipelines.

Danaher & Walsh APS contracts manager Paul Cleaver Above: Danaher & Walsh APS contracts manager Paul Cleaver

Danaher & Walsh’s Advanced Pipeline Solutions is led by Paul Cleaver as contracts manager, reporting to operations director Russell Fitzjohn.

Much of the work that APS will carry out will be relining pipes, inserting a malleable liner and curing it in-situ to form a rigid pipe.

 

 

 

