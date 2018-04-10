News » UK » Danaher & Walsh sets up sewer lining division » published 10 Apr 2018
Danaher & Walsh sets up sewer lining division
Leicestershire-based civil engineering contractor Danaher & Walsh has launched a new division specialising in the no-dig repair and rehabilitation of sewers and pipelines.
Danaher & Walsh’s Advanced Pipeline Solutions is led by Paul Cleaver as contracts manager, reporting to operations director Russell Fitzjohn.
Much of the work that APS will carry out will be relining pipes, inserting a malleable liner and curing it in-situ to form a rigid pipe.
This article was published on 10 Apr 2018 (last updated on 10 Apr 2018).