Breaker manufacturer DandA, which wasacquired by Epiroc in 2021, has rolled out an updated range of four compact hydraulic breakers, spanning the DandA 40V to the DandA 80DX for carriers in the four-to-12-tonne class.

Across the updated line-up, DandA has removed the high-pressure accumulator previously fitted to these models. According to the company, eliminating this component cuts operating weight by up to 12% depending on the model, which it claims enables base machines to handle the attachments more efficiently while maintaining stability.

The manufacturer reports that the revised, more compact housing also gives operators a clearer line of sight to the tool and work area, aiding precision when working in tight spaces or close to existing structures.

Removing the high-pressure accumulator reduces the overall component count, which DandA states makes routine inspection and servicing faster while cutting spare parts requirements. The company adds that the updated design removes the need for dedicated servicing, yet claims the units retain the impact performance needed for daily operations.

DandA is targeting the revised range at general demolition, building renovation, utilities and trenching, secondary rock breaking, landscaping, road maintenance, urban construction, and site preparation.