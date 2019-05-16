Danish university awards further work to BAM

The Danish Building & Property Agency has awarded BAM Danmark a design and build contract that includes two new buildings – with a total area of more than 4,500m2 – for research labs and workshops. The contract also covers the renovation of two other buildings for office use. The work is for DTU Risø DPIV, Vind Energy Research – DTU’s wind energy department - on a campus in the city of Roskilde.

BAM Danmark expects to complete the €16m (£14m) contract in July 2021. Architects for the scheme are CCO with Jesper Langvad and the engineer is Norconsult.