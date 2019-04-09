Dashcams give safety boost to utilities contractor

Gallagher has fitted telematics cameras to its trucks

Manchester-based T&K Gallagher specialises in the provision and maintenance of water, gas, electricity and telecommunications infrastructure. During 2017 the company experienced an increase in the number of road traffic incidents and recognised action was needed.

Gallagher installed Trakm8 RH600 4G telematics cameras in more than 500 of its vehicles and the results were swift. There has been a 39% drop in accidents involving its vehicles and a 35% reduction of instances of speeding. There has also been a substantial reduction in fuel costs due to drivers adopting a smoother driving style, the company says.

Gallagher director Sam Atherton said: “The ability to easily analyse driver behaviour against a range of metrics enables us to quickly intervene when there is an issue. This helps us to reduce the risk of an accident for our colleagues and for other road users. Alongside health and safety, improved driver behaviour has a positive impact on customer satisfaction. Our colleagues are ambassadors for our business, so better driving helps them to leave a good impression on our clients.”

He added: “Moving forward, we will broaden our focus beyond speeding, using the enhanced driving analytics provided by the telematics cameras. The rich data from the RH600 gives us the scope we need to continue improving road safety.”