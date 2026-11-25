HD Construction Equipment has posted third quarter revenues of €1.38bn, representing a 6 percent year-on-year increase, while operating profit rose by 24 percent to €103.99m.

The South Korean manufacturer attributes much of this growth to strong demand for super-large engines used to power generators for artificial intelligence data centres, alongside infrastructure and mining investments that improved profit margins in emerging markets.

To capitalise on this demand, the company's newly formed Power Solutions Business Division has opened a €77m smart factory at its Gunsan Campus. Spanning 62,700 square metres, the facility has an annual production capacity of 1,250 super-large generator engines, 120 defence-grade tank engines and 1,460 MWh of battery packs, which the company claims is enough to power 9,400 electric buses.

Equipped with assembly robots, autonomous mobile robots, predictive defect detection systems and a central control tower, the Gunsan plant currently produces the 37-litre DX37 generator engine. HD Construction Equipment states that a 77-litre motor will join the line-up in 2028, followed by a 50-litre model in 2029, as it targets €1.65bn in annual engine revenue by 2030.

Meanwhile, the group's Construction Equipment Division generated €1.07bn in revenue and €72.53m in operating profit. While a slump in European residential housing dragged down regional machinery sales, the manufacturer reports this was offset by robust North American demand for its Next Generation equipment models and commercial trucks.

"Through profitability-focused business operations, we were able to achieve robust operating profits despite the recent decline in exchange rates," said an HD Construction Equipment spokesperson. "Moving forward, we will strengthen our growth momentum by reinforcing our next-generation lineups and localised construction equipment product families, while aggressively targeting the data centre generator engine market utilising our new Gunsan plant."