Davies Crane Hire adds to fleet

Davies Crane Hire's new LTM 1060-3.1

Davies Crane Hire has added a 60-tonne class Liebherr LTM 1060-3.1 and a 120-tonne LTM 1120-4.1.

The three-axle LTM 1060-3.1 has no fly jib but is equipped with Liebherr’s Variobase system that allows the outriggers to be deployed asymmetrically where space is restricted. The crane’s computer adjusts the rated capacity limiter according to the geometry of the base.

Director Neil Davies described it as “the best machine on three axles and a great all-round crane”.

The other newcomer is a four-axle LTM 1120-4.1 with a 66-metre main boom. This machine also has Variobase as well as Varioballast – which adjusts the ballast radius – and a fly jib.

“I am especially excited about the new LTM 1120-4.1 and the many benefits of the Variobase and Varioballast systems, which will be invaluable for quick and easy set up on those narrow awkward sites,” said Neil Davies. “The 66-metre boom is another great advantage for reaching those high spots when rigging a fly is impossible. This crane will slot into the fleet perfectly and I’m looking forward to seeing it out there working.”

The Liebherr LTM 1120-4.1

Founded in 1979, Davies Crane Hire has depots in Carmarthen, Port Talbot, Milford Haven and Cardiff.

