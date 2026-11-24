Handing over the six axle crane

The three cranes, with capacities of 90t, 110t and 400t, will support the Welsh hire firm's growing operations.

The larger crane, the 400t six axle LTM 1400-6.1 is the first of its kind in the country. It features a 70m main boom, and is the smallest crane in Liebherr's range to be supplied with a Y-guying boom strengthening system. The unit has been specified with a 80.5m luffing jib, increasing its hoist height to 120m and working radius to 97m, making it suitable for projects requiring extended reach over structures.

Davies Crane Hire’s Director, Neil Davies, said of the LTM 1400-6.1, "This crane will be added to our ever-growing heavy crane fleet. In my opinion, it is the strongest six-axle machine equipped with a 70m boom. Due to its compact size, it can squeeze into places where a 450-tonne or 500-tonne crane can’t. Being able to interchange ballast with our LTM 1650-8.1 and other large Liebherr all-terrain cranes planned for next year will also give us a significant logistical advantage."