Italian machinery manufacturer D’Avino has expanded its construction and road compaction equipment offering through a new partnership with Swiss compaction equipment manufacturer Ammann.

Ammann brings more than 150 years of sector experience to the agreement, with D’Avino citing the Swiss company’s focus on technological innovation and equipment quality as key factors behind the collaboration.

Under the new arrangement, D’Avino will add Ammann compaction rollers, pavers, vibratory plates and related compaction systems to its existing product portfolio. According to D’Avino, the expanded range is intended to serve contractors working on infrastructure projects, road construction and maintenance, as well as general building sites.

D’Avino stated that the partnership marks a further step in its growth and specialisation strategy, which focuses on building alliances with international equipment manufacturers. Beyond supplying machinery, the company reports that it will support customers with application advice, spare parts and technical assistance.

Both businesses described the alliance as a pairing of two long-established industrial firms aiming to deliver reliable technology and operational expertise to construction professionals.