Dawsongroup doubles Pothole Pro fleet

Dawsongroup's latest Pothole Pro machines

Dawsongroup, which leases street cleaning machinery to local authorities, will have 10 JCB Pothole Pro machines on delivery of its latest order, having bought its first five last October.

“We were so impressed with the JCB Pothole Pro that we have ordered an additional five machines which will double the size of our fleet within a five-month period,” said Dawsongroup managing director Glen Carruthers. “Every day we are talking to our customers asking them how to improve the way they do things and the Pothole Pro fits perfectly into that profile. The JCB Pothole Pro eradicates potholes easily with one machine in a more efficient, cost effective and safer way than more traditional methods.”

The Pothole Pro was launched in January 2021 as an adapted Hydradig wheeled excavator, with tools for cutting and cleaning around potholes. It includes a hydraulic cropping tool, which the previous JCB Pothole Master, a modified 3CX backhoe loader, does not.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk