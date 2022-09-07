DBR – now by royal appointment

DBR has been rewarded for its work on more than 170 historic building conservation projects for the Royal Household over an eight-year period.

It also recently worked on the restoration of The Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) at the Houses of Parliament.

Currently, there are only around 800 Royal Warrant holders, representing a range of trades and industries, from small businesses to multinational corporations. Applicants must have provided a regular, direct and substantial supply of excellent goods or services to the Royal Household for at least five years and must also fulfil sustainability criteria.

DBR executive director Adrian Attwood said: “The warrant is a reflection of the high standards of work consistently delivered by our talented team of craftspeople and dedicated project managers. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to achieving the highest quality throughout all the work we undertake, whether for the Royal Household, the Palace of Westminster or, for that matter, any other client.

“We are exceptionally proud to have received this accolade, and we shall continue to strive for excellence in preserving the UK’s built heritage and landmark assets, leaving a legacy for future generations to cherish and enjoy.”

