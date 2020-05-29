DCO application submitted for £100m M25 junction upgrade

Junction 28 of the M25 is already operating at capacity

Highways England says that it is a heavily used junction with a roundabout mainly controlled by traffic lights. It is already operating at full capacity – up to 7,500 vehicles per hour currently travel through the roundabout at peak times – with traffic queues and lengthy delays.

The junction 28 scheme involves the construction of four new bridges and, if approved, is expected to take two years to complete once site work begins.

Under the regional frameworks announced by Highways England in November 2018, contractor John Graham was allocated the improvement schemes to both junctions 25 (A10) and 28 (A12) of the M25. Graham is working with consulting engineers Sweco and Fairhurst.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk