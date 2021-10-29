Deal agreed for £10m Highland care hub

Council members considered a detailed appraisal of options for taking forward a new care facility for the North Coast, building on prior commitments for the replacement of the existing Melvich and Caladh Sona care homes operated by NHS Highland.

The council has agreed that the best option was for a new health and care hub, delivered by Wildland in partnership with the council and NHS Highland.

The new hub will consist of a care facility and GP surgery, with an estimated capital cost of £10.4m. It will be developed by Wildland and in turn leased to Highland Council (care facility) and NHS Highland (GP surgery).

Councillor Linda Munro, chair of the health, social care and wellbeing committee, said: “I’m delighted we’ve reached this significant milestone and can now move forward to get this much-needed new facility started. This new health and social care hub will provide a much-needed focus for the community, offering new, modern and environmentally friendly health and social care facilities, the opportunity to best meet the needs of our community, be a more attractive facility for our staff to work in and attract new staff too, and finally provide a much needed economic boost to the area.”

Michelle Johnstone, north area manager for NHS Highland, said: “This is an exciting development for the local community and I am pleased to see it reach this stage. This development will ensure we have sustainable services going forward for our local community and for colleagues working within the area and it is very much welcomed.”

Tim Kirkwood, chief executive of Wildland, said: “We are pleased to have been able to help The Highland Council in its intent to progress the delivery of a new north coast care hub through partnership with NHS Highland.”

